This adult-sized giant armored bionic T-Rex skin suit can be yours for just $7500

From the listing on Etsy:

Once your gig this 6 meters giant armored bionic skin T-Rex costume your visitors will encounter the more powerful T-Rex than any monster previously. This adult-size Alpha rex suit has a rare and elusive clownfish skin that has light armor on its head, neck, spine. What's more of this Dino costume equipped with mounted Gatling guns with safe water bullets and nerf gun load with soft sponge bullets. this T-Rex suit is armed to the teeth with weaponry. Inside of the Dinosaur suit, you need to wear 40cm tall stilts to walk. you can press and hold the shooting button to make your Gatling guns firing, work the tamed T-rex to attack your prey. like a kids dream come true, Look at this crazy beastly badass Tyranosaurus costume, you can have many attacks, guns, and mini rockets. also, the T-Rex can spray smoke and has red lighting eyes. Tame your own T-Rex warrior start your beast battle.

Keep in mind, however, that this thing also weighs 75 pounds; although your purchase does include a wooden carrying case, in case you don't want to ride the subway in your Bionic Dinosaur Battle Armor for whatever reason.

MCSDINO, who designed this beautiful work of art, also offers a whole collection of Dino-Riders-esque Robo-Jurassic armor suits.

Adult Size Armored Bionic Skin T-Rex Costume-DCTR646 [MCSDINO / Etsy]