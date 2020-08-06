A gentle reminder from the CDC and FDA: drinking hand sanitizer can blind or kill you

After four people died and three lost some or all of their vision from drinking hand sanitizer containing methanol, the CDC issued a warning. Despite the ruminations of the President of the United States of America, disinfectants are not for internal use: "While hand sanitizers with possible methanol contamination are more life-threatening than those that are not contaminated, FDA urges consumers not to drink any of these products."

Methanol is so toxic that adulterated hand sanitizers should not even be disposed of down a drain. Via the US Food and Drug Administration:

The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death. Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects. FDA’s investigation of methanol in certain hand sanitizers is ongoing. The agency will provide additional information as it becomes available. Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol and are experiencing symptoms should seek immediate treatment for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning. Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk for methanol poisoning, young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk.

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels