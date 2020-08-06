Mike Pence attacks Chief Justice John Roberts as "disappointement to conservatives"

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Elena Kagan share a joke in this Reuters file photo
Vice President Mike Pence is taking aim at Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, calling him a "disappointment to conservatives" after failing to vote as expected in recent high-profile cases.
"We have great respect for the institution of the Supreme Court of the United States but Chief Justice Roberts has been a disappointment to conservatives," Pence told CBN's David Brody in Florida on Wednesday. ... Vice President Pence also mentioned a case in Louisiana in which the Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana pro-life law that said doctors from abortion clinics would have to have admitting privileges at local hospitals. Once again, Roberts sided with the four liberals on the court.
The superficial conservative pretense that courts should remain non-partisan and judges non-activist is evaporating as a general election approaches.
Roberts was nominated to the court by George W. Bush in 2005. Though undoubtedly conservative in his outlook and votes, he has angered Trump-era Republicans and has sided more often with liberal justices as cases trended toward right wing culture war bullshit.
Graham Clark, the 17-year-old Florida boy accused of pulling off the big Twitter hack, pled not guilty to charges on Tuesday. During the security breach, top accounts including Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk were taken over to push a bitcoin scam.
In this footage, a supercomputer’s CPU cores — nearly 900 of them — are neatly lined up in the Task Manager. The Doom logo appears, generated by code that targets each core. Then Doom itself plays, each “pixel” generated by thrashing a core with just the right amount of busy work. Max Holt: Finally got […]
The UK government today ordered domestic companies to stop buying equipment from Chinese vendor Huawei and to stop using its kit entirely by 2027. Huawei is suspected to be an arm of the Chinese government, breaking into western markets (and maybe its networks) by selling impossibly cheap equipment. The UK only recently approved more Huawei […]
