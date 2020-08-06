Mike Pence attacks Chief Justice John Roberts as "disappointement to conservatives"

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Elena Kagan share a joke in this Reuters file photo

Vice President Mike Pence is taking aim at Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, calling him a "disappointment to conservatives" after failing to vote as expected in recent high-profile cases.

"We have great respect for the institution of the Supreme Court of the United States but Chief Justice Roberts has been a disappointment to conservatives," Pence told CBN's David Brody in Florida on Wednesday. ... Vice President Pence also mentioned a case in Louisiana in which the Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana pro-life law that said doctors from abortion clinics would have to have admitting privileges at local hospitals. Once again, Roberts sided with the four liberals on the court.

The superficial conservative pretense that courts should remain non-partisan and judges non-activist is evaporating as a general election approaches.

Roberts was nominated to the court by George W. Bush in 2005. Though undoubtedly conservative in his outlook and votes, he has angered Trump-era Republicans and has sided more often with liberal justices as cases trended toward right wing culture war bullshit.