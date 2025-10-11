Obviously you should get a Sam's Club Membership for $15

TL;DR: New members can score a 1-year Sam's Club membership for just $15 through Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

A Sam's Club membership gives you access to exclusive savings on everything from groceries and household staples to electronics and home upgrades. For a limited time, new members can join for just $15, locking in perks, deals, and convenience at one of the most trusted warehouse clubs in the country.

With a Sam's Club membership, you'll have the freedom to stock up on the essentials and explore bulk deals that help stretch your dollar further. Whether you're planning a backyard barbecue, preparing for the holidays, or simply keeping your pantry stocked, members can find incredible prices on everyday essentials like snacks, cleaning products, and paper goods, as well as fresh produce, meats, and bakery favorites.

The value doesn't stop at the shelves. Members can also enjoy convenient shopping options that make life easier. Use Scan & Go™ checkout to skip the lines by scanning items with your phone, save on fuel at select Sam's Club gas stations, and take advantage of free curbside pickup for those busy weeks when you want to shop from the comfort of your car.

Sam's Club also carries top tech, furniture, and seasonal products, often at prices lower than what you'll find online or in traditional stores. With a year of membership, you'll have plenty of time to see how much the savings can add up.

This membership offer is available exclusively to new members and runs through October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Join Sam's Club today for $15 and unlock a year of savings, convenience, and exclusive perks designed to make everyday shopping easier.

1-Year Sam's Club Membership with Auto-Renew

