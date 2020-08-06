Wavēy - free wallpapers for Mac, iPad, and iPhone

Interface designer Hector Simpson designed this set of colorful wallpapers for Macs and iOS devices. He calls it Wavēy.
Now, here’s some wallpaper that is meant to get your attention. Tom Maryniak’s “Farting Victorians” depicts flatulating turn-of-the-20th-century men, women, and critters, a digitization of a linoleum block he hand-carved. You can get rolls of it for £125.00 each at his website. A wallpaper for the loo, showing dogs, fish, cats, birds and people passing […]
Researchers demonstrated a prototype “fire alarm wallpaper” that’s meant to be flame-resistant while also integrating a nanotechnology-based sensor that triggers a siren and warning lights. Ying-Jie Zhu at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and colleagues published their work in the journal ACS Nano. The new wallpaper is based on hydroxyapatite, which is the primary inorganic […]
MC Escher’s mind-bending works will soon be available as fancy wallpaper, thanks to a collaboration with Escher’s estate and Italian design firm Jannelli & Volpi.
