/ Carla Sinclair / 8:04 am Fri Aug 7, 2020

If your dog only wants human food, try this hilarious trick

Like a toddler who only wants the toy that the other kid is playing with, this dog only wants food that the other dog (er, human) is eating. But, with just a bit of reverse psychology, said human gets his pooch to relish its doggie meal. Watch this simple trick.