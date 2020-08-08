Poland: Thousands march against anti-LGBTQ hate, and to demand justice for 48 detained protesters

In Warsaw and other cities in Poland, crowds gathered Saturday to protest anti-LGBT discrimination and abuse promoted by the Polish government, as well as the recent detention of a prominent transgender activist.
This is how police in Poland ‘dealt’ with peaceful LGBTI+ protestors yesterday. There is deafening silence from @vonderleyen @helenadalli. If the EU does not act when citizens are being physically attacked by member states then it ceases to have any legitimacy. Act. NOW. pic.twitter.com/63fH84HuGj
— Steve Taylor 🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@danophile) August 8, 2020
From the Associated Press:
“You will not lock all of us up!” people chanted at a protest in Warsaw that drew thousands of mostly young people. Most wore masks for the coronavirus pandemic. Similar protests took place in Krakow, Lublin, Wroclaw and other places.
The protests came a day after LGBT rights supporters in Warsaw scuffled with police who arrested a transgender activist, Malgorzata Szutowicz, known best as “Margot.” Police said they detained 48 people, while activists said police used rough tactics against them.
“The police were aggressively pushing the protesters out of the way, knocking people to the ground and holding them down with their boots,” said the Campaign Against Homophobia, a Warsaw-based group.
The protests come amid an intensifying standoff in Poland between the LGBT rights movement and the conservative government, which has declared it an alien, dangerous “ideology.” President Andrzej Duda, who was sworn in for a second term Thursday, won re-election on a strong anti-LGBT platform, and social tensions have been rising.
More at the AP:
"The ruling nationalist PiS party has said LGBT rights are part of what it calls an invasive foreign ideology…"
Equal rights are universal.
Poland's ruling party sees equality as foreign. https://t.co/gxGb84qRZo pic.twitter.com/8dxEtnWf6H
— Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) August 8, 2020
There are about 50people detained and 10 missing. It's hard to collect thoughts.The 24-hour courts are already running-huge thanks to big team of pro bono lawyers who defend detainees. People are gathering under police stations. At evening solidarity evening. #Margot #solidarity pic.twitter.com/fPGbW91dET
— Bart Staszewski 🏳️🌈🇵🇱 (@BartStaszewski) August 8, 2020
Police in Poland detained 48 people who were defending an LGBT+ activist in Warsaw. The activist was accused of hanging rainbow flags over statues and damaging a car.https://t.co/dcSomUTwWJ
— DW News (@dwnews) August 8, 2020
By targeting its own people and denying their basic rights, the government is flouting the principles of tolerance and nondiscrimination #Poland committed to when it joined the #EU.
— Wenzel Michalski (@WenzelMichalski) August 8, 2020
We express our solidarity with people participating and detained in the protest on 7.08 in Warsaw. We strongly oppose any aggression on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity! We oppose violence and hate speech against #LGBTI 🏳️🌈#lgbt #Poland pic.twitter.com/lPqmogamqH
— Amnesty Polska (@amnestyPL) August 8, 2020
Thousands protest in Poland demanding release of LGBT activist https://t.co/piIKHlpX0R pic.twitter.com/HOQZ6HKN6h
— Reuters U.S. News (@ReutersUS) August 8, 2020
We are deeply concerned about escalating #PoliceBrutality against #LGBTI people in #Poland. We call on international institutions to protect #FreedomofSpeech & #FreedomofAssembly, & demand release of activists subject to #ArbitraryDetention! Read more: https://t.co/W0tBg9WFlL pic.twitter.com/uNhvygxgeM
— ILGA-Europe (@ILGAEurope) August 8, 2020