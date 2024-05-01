Drunken man kicked bison in Yellowstone, gets attacked and arrested

Clarence Yoder had the time of his life at Yellowstone National Park earlier this month. He got drunk, kicked a bison, got attacked and injured by the animal, and ended the adventure by getting arrested on four different charges.



CNN reports that park rangers received a report of an individual who harassed a herd of bison and kicked a bison in the leg." Who did they find, but Mr. Yoder, age 40, nursing an injury administered by the bison who decided to teach the inebriated primate a lesson.



The rangers gave Mr. Yoder a fun-filled ride to a medical treatment center, where he was evaluated, treated, and released from medical care. They then took him to the Gallatin County Detention Center in Bozeman, Montana, where he was charged with the following offenses: being under the influence of alcohol to a degree that may endanger oneself; disorderly conduct as to create or maintain a hazardous condition; approaching wildlife; disturbing wildlife. (What, no "Kicking a Bison charge?)



Yoder's accomplice , McKenna Bass also joined in on the fun and was arrested for driving under the influence, disturbing wildlife, and "interference for failure to yield to emergency light activation." I can only imagine the riveting dialogue between these two brilliant minds: "Hey McKenna, hold my beer while I go kick that massive beast over there!" "You got it, bro! Burp!"



Yoder and Bass now face fines of up to $5,000 and potential jail time for their little stunt. Perhaps next time they will think twice before mistaking Yellowstone for their local kicking zoo. Although, judging by their actions, expecting them to think twice might be asking too much from this dynamic duo.

Previously: Yet another Yellowstone touron gets stomped by a bison