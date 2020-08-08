Watch inept boaters catch air and lose passengers at this Boca Raton inlet

Wavy Boats is a Miami-based YouTuber who chronicles the weekenders, vacationers, drunks, and other landlubbers who ply the large local waves in boats they have no business piloting.

"As Miami natives, we get the opportunity to view and experience some gnarly boat action. Join me as I capture boats ripping through sunny Miami beaches and inlets!"

Much of the action happens at Boca Raton's Haulover Inlet, where tide and ocean current can create challenging conditions even on a sunny day.

There hasn't been this much overconfident boating since Al Cervik piloted his yacht right into Judge Smails' christening.

Image: YouTube / Wavy Boats