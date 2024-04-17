News from the AdBlock v. YouTube warfront

Since the war began in earnest last year, YouTube's taken a full offensive against third party ad blocking software. Now, mobile users can look forward to seeing signage like "The following content is not available on this app", should they choose to watch videos via AdGuard and similar applications. You can be sure that the ad free defenders on the front lines will fight against this latest attack in full. Our ability to watch cat videos and listen to Bardcore covers of pop songs depend on it.

"We only allow third-party apps to use our API when they follow our API Services Terms of Service," YouTube says. "When we find an app that violates these terms, we will take appropriate action to protect our platform, creators, and viewers." To get around this, YouTube once again suggests signing up for the ad-free YouTube Premium. This likely won't come as pleasant news to all the users who watch YouTube through ad blocking apps, but it doesn't look like YouTube is backing down in its battle against ad blockers anytime soon. Emma Roth, The Verge

This is a further declaration of war from Youtubelandia. It's unlikely that AdGuardia will take kindly to this statement of intent. Comrades, continue fighting the good fight, from coffee shop or cybercafe, those of us here at the homefront will continue updating our browsers with gusto.

Yours from the codelines,

Natalie

