American Bandstand teens react to The Beatle's psychedelic 1967 videos for "Strawberry Fields" and "Penny Lane"

This 1967 clip from American Bandstand starts with Dick Clark asking the kids if they think The Beatles will outlast The Monkees. Almost everyone voted for The Beatles. And, of course, they were wrong! The Beatles broke up in 1970 and The Monkees are still around, and released a (really good!) album in 2016.

Then the kids are treated to 1967 promotional films for "Strawberry Fields Forever" and "Penny Lane" and Clark asks them what they think. The reactions were mixed. One kid said it was "great." A young woman complained about their facial hair. Another said, "they look older and it ruins their image."

(Via r/ObscureMedia)