Trump warns of mail-in ballots sent to dogs and cats (yes, he's lying again)

President Brain Worms is on his bullshit again.

During a weird press conference today, he -- again! -- went on for a while talking about mail-in ballots being sent to dogs and cats.

"Many were sent to dead people...I guess 2,3,4 were sent to dogs. One was sent to a cat. They are sent all over the place," Trump says of voting ballot applications sent by mail.

He is, of course, lying his damn fool ass off.

Again, @POTUS talking about mail-in ballots being sent to dogs and cats. pic.twitter.com/AR4vUTAWR4 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 12, 2020