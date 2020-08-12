Watch how Hubble Telescope used a lunar eclipse for detecting life on exoplanets

During the January 2019 total lunar eclipse, astronomers trained the Hubble Telescope on our moon in order to calibrate how future telescopes will look for possible life on exoplanets by measuring ozone levels.
Though numerous ground-based observations of this kind have been done previously, this is the first time a total lunar eclipse was captured at ultraviolet wavelengths and from a space telescope. Hubble detected the strong spectral fingerprint of ozone, which absorbs some of the sunlight. Ozone is important to life because it is the source of the protective shield in Earth's atmosphere.
On Earth, photosynthesis over billions of years is responsible for our planet's high oxygen levels and thick ozone layer. That's one reason why scientists think ozone or oxygen could be a sign of life on another planet, and refer to them as biosignatures.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope could use infrared in this way to detect atmospheric methane and oxygen folliwing its scheduled 2021 launch.
Watch the skies! The peak of the Perseid meteor shower takes place overnight tonight! The bright quarter Moon will limit the number of shooting stars you’ll see but you can still expect around 15-20 per hour depending on where you’re at. The meteors are debris from Comet Swift-Tuttle burning up in Earth’s atmosphere at speeds […]
Piloting a craft through Jupiter’s atmosphere would be very hard due to massive bolts of “shallow lightning” and the equally scary giant “mushballs” of water and ammonia that fall like hail. To celebrate the 9th anniversary of Juno, NASA shared some cool illustrations and a visualization of what it would feel like to fly through […]
On Sunday, the SpaceX capsule containing NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley safely splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico. (Video above.) It was the first time a private company took humans off-world and returned them to Earth and also the first splash-down of American astronauts in 45 years. At a press conference yesterday, […]
