A look at the UK's first socially distanced concert venue

Just wanted to point out that my original video was filmed over an hour before @samfendermusic or even his support had taken to the stage. Hence no atmosphere. Once Sam started playing it was just as good as any of his ‘normal’ gigs, see new video pic.twitter.com/LraTJ1e3gZ

The UK’s first socially distanced gig is happening now in Newcastle with @samfendermusic headlining, and where attendees have their own private viewing area with 2m of space between them. Here’s what it looks like #samfender #unityarena pic.twitter.com/YBdxpAjYyi

Sam Fender live in Newcastle tonight - the first socially distanced large scale concert. Very civilised. Seems to work. 600 pens with 5 family/friends per pen. Sensible loo/bar/food arrangements. It’s the future! And least for the foreseeable...... pic.twitter.com/WN0NJsyCXc

Virgin Money Unity Arena , a new socially distanced outdoor concert venue in the English city of Newcastle upon Tyne, held its first show Tuesday night. Musician Sam Fender played while concertgoers watched from their own personal "pens" (the ones further back were elevated on a platform). Five hundred of these two-meter-wide spaces held the 2,500 attendees, according to NME . More shows are planned.

Report: wireless phone charging is an ecological disaster waiting to happen If you’ve bought a premium smartphone handset over the past few years, it’s a safe bet that it came equipped with wireless charging technology baked into it. Wireless charging is wicked cool! In the Long, Long Ago, we had to carry one of the many USB cables most of us had kicking around our home […] READ THE REST

Florida teen pleads not guilty to Twitter hack Graham Clark, the 17-year-old Florida boy accused of pulling off the big Twitter hack, pled not guilty to charges on Tuesday. During the security breach, top accounts including Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk were taken over to push a bitcoin scam. READ THE REST

Doom running in task manager with each CPU core as a pixel, supposedly In this footage, a supercomputer’s CPU cores — nearly 900 of them — are neatly lined up in the Task Manager. The Doom logo appears, generated by code that targets each core. Then Doom itself plays, each “pixel” generated by thrashing a core with just the right amount of busy work. Max Holt: Finally got […] READ THE REST

Brush up on the physics lessons you learned in high school with this $10 training class Physics may have been that class you sleepwalked your way through in high school. But while it might have just slipped under your radar throughout your academic career, you probably shouldn’t have given it such shallow attention. Sure, we could focus on the immediate pluses of a career as a physicist, like the more than […] READ THE REST

Resoume Resumé Creator makes sure you put your best foot forward in the job market If you’re out of work…well, first, you have our sympathies. Right now, about 31 million Americans are drawing some form of unemployment benefits, which makes competition for virtually any job savagely fierce. But since nobody wants to wallow in the miseries of unemployment, the only legitimate course left open is to scrap like crazy to […] READ THE REST