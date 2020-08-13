/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 4:18 am Thu Aug 13, 2020

A look at the UK's first socially distanced concert venue

Virgin Money Unity Arena, a new socially distanced outdoor concert venue in the English city of Newcastle upon Tyne, held its first show Tuesday night. Musician Sam Fender played while concertgoers watched from their own personal "pens" (the ones further back were elevated on a platform). Five hundred of these two-meter-wide spaces held the 2,500 attendees, according to NME. More shows are planned.

Here's a look:

image via Virgin Money Unity Arena