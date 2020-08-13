A look at the UK's first socially distanced concert venue

Virgin Money Unity Arena, a new socially distanced outdoor concert venue in the English city of Newcastle upon Tyne, held its first show Tuesday night. Musician Sam Fender played while concertgoers watched from their own personal "pens" (the ones further back were elevated on a platform). Five hundred of these two-meter-wide spaces held the 2,500 attendees, according to NME. More shows are planned.
Here's a look:
image via Virgin Money Unity Arena
Graham Clark, the 17-year-old Florida boy accused of pulling off the big Twitter hack, pled not guilty to charges on Tuesday. During the security breach, top accounts including Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk were taken over to push a bitcoin scam.
In this footage, a supercomputer’s CPU cores — nearly 900 of them — are neatly lined up in the Task Manager. The Doom logo appears, generated by code that targets each core. Then Doom itself plays, each “pixel” generated by thrashing a core with just the right amount of busy work. Max Holt: Finally got […]
