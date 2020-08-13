/ David Pescovitz / 12:11 pm Thu Aug 13, 2020

Circus sells jars of lion poop to make ends meet

In Munich, Germany, the Circus Krone, closed due to the pandemic, is trying out a new revenue stream: They're selling jars of lion poop for use in gardens to fertilize and also deter other animals from nibbling. According to UPI, "the circus erected a large sculpture dubbed 'Mr. Poo' outside the business to celebrate the new venture."