Circus sells jars of lion poop to make ends meet

In Munich, Germany, the Circus Krone, closed due to the pandemic, is trying out a new revenue stream: They're selling jars of lion poop for use in gardens to fertilize and also deter other animals from nibbling. According to UPI , "the circus erected a large sculpture dubbed 'Mr. Poo' outside the business to celebrate the new venture."

