Game of Shrooms: Find (and keep) hidden mushroom art this Saturday in global game

This Saturday, August 15, is the day to go find mushroom art out in the wild. Yep, it's time for Attaboy's second annual Game of Shrooms. Artists all over the world will hide mushroom-themed art and offer clues on Instagram on where they placed their pieces to be found. (Word has it that Sid Krofft has made something and will be playing!) If you want to play, follow these hashtags #gameofshrooms2020 and #gameofshrooms and get out there on Saturday.
Sneak peek of what you might find!
View this post on Instagram
I have a painting in this year’s @attayumfactory’s #gameofshrooms event. On August 15th this piece will be available to find (with hints) and keep! For free! I will also be hiding five sticker packs for this event (swipe to see the slaps ⬅️). Stay tuned to my IG for details as the day gets closer... Thanks Atta for the invite 👍. #painting #woodcut #mushroom #mickeymouse #gameofshrooms2020
View this post on Instagram
Here’s the second mushroom-themed painting I’ll be hiding somewhere in the Milwaukee area on Saturday (Aug 15) for #gameofshrooms. If you’re interested in finding and keeping this 6”x6” acrylic painting on wood, watch this account and the hashtag #gameofshroomsmke on Saturday and I’ll be sharing clues about where it’s hidden! . . . . #gameofshrooms2020 #gameofshroomsmke #mushrooms #mushroom #mushroomart #shroomdrop #shroomdropmke #mushroomhunting #fungi #fungus #mycology #bird #decay #ecogoth #darkart #wisconsinmycologicalsociety #wisconsinmushrooms #mycophile #milwaukee #milwaukeeart #milwaukeeartist #wisconsin #wisconsinartist #midwestartist #acrylic #painting #art #attaboy
View this post on Instagram
Game of Shrooms!! This week! Sat. Aug. 15th! I will be placing 3 of these Spirit Mushrooms around N. Portland between St. Johns and Kenton neighborhoods. I will post photo clues the day of! Happy hunting. If you are interested in purchasing one of these I will have a few available. Please DM for prices. . . . #holigoil #Spiritmushroom #gameofshrooms2020 #gameofshroomspdx #gameofshrooms #sculpting #mushrooms #freeart #hideandseekart #neonart #surrealism #lowbrowart
View this post on Instagram
A colorful mushroom rack & my final piece for @attayumfactory ‘s #gameofshrooms ! Search for it in downtown Olympia this Saturday, August 15! Finders keepers 😸🍄 - - - - #gameofshrooms2020 #mushrooms #mushroomart #pnwart #pnwartist #olympiaart #olympiaartist #gouache #gouachepainting #skullart #woodlandart #forestart #cottagecore #olympiawashington #gameofshroomsolympia #shroom
View this post on Instagram
I’m going to hide these mini mushy paintings somewhere in Houston this Saturday, August 15th for #gameofshrooms #gameofshrooms2020 ! 🍄 . Game of Shrooms is a worldwide game of art hide n’ seek. Find the art and it’s yours to keep! And if you are an artist, there is still time to play! . I’m not sure yet where I’m going to leave these babies, so keep an eye on my stories for clues to where my #shroomdrop will be. . Thanks for organizing, @attayumfactory ! So excited 🥰🎉 . #art #painting #mushroomart #psychedelicart #minipaintings #freeart #houstonart #houstonartist #houston #houstontx #htx #htxevents