Game of Shrooms: Find (and keep) hidden mushroom art this Saturday in global game

This Saturday, August 15, is the day to go find mushroom art out in the wild. Yep, it's time for Attaboy's second annual Game of Shrooms. Artists all over the world will hide mushroom-themed art and offer clues on Instagram on where they placed their pieces to be found. (Word has it that Sid Krofft has made something and will be playing!) If you want to play, follow these hashtags #gameofshrooms2020 and #gameofshrooms and get out there on Saturday.

Sneak peek of what you might find!