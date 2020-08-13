/ Rob Beschizza / 5:25 am Thu Aug 13, 2020

Herman Cain tweets from beyond the grave

Herman Cain "tweeted" banal pro-Trump propaganda until hours before his death of Covid, a ghastly month-long spectacle seemingly pumped out by political handlers willing to speak with Cain's voice even as that voice ceased to exist. I spectulated that this would continue after his death, a melding of Trumpian incompetence, obscenity and indifference. I was asked to stop posting on grounds of Rob He Just Died, but sadly that exortation was not made to whoever is wearing Cain's corpse today on Twitter.