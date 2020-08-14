/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:37 am Fri Aug 14, 2020

A state-by-state guide to voting in the age of COVID-19

FiveThirtyEight made this useful guide on how to vote in each of the U.S. states.

Click on your state in the map to see a lot of the information you need in order to cast a ballot this fall — by whatever method you choose. This page will be updated on a regular basis with the latest developments. While we've made every effort to ensure the accuracy of this information, always double-check with your local election official before acting upon it. Thanks to the pandemic, election laws are constantly changing, and certain voters — like those living overseas or in the armed forces — may be subject to special rules.

Image: David Huang for FiveThirtyEight