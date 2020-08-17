/ Andrea James / 5:25 am Mon Aug 17, 2020

Ceramic blobfish

Nosey Mungo, aka Helen Burgess, is a ceramic artist who has created a menagerie of delightful creatures, not least of which is this charming blobfish.

It turns out that making ceramic blobfish is quite complicated and difficult.

Check out all the other charming animals available on her website.

Image: Instagram / noseymungo