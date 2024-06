Ever want to walk around pretending your jeans are unzipped? Yeah, me neither. But Japanese conceptual artist bokunou did. Here's the proof:

He's also made jeans with interchangeable rips on the knee. Why? Because art. Even his avatar is a humorous work of art. It shows him wearing a dark balaclava with a small photo of himself — not wearing the balaclava — attached to it, labeled "ME" with an arrow pointing to the photo.