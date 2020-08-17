Facebook gun nuts point loaded guns at their nuts. Guess what happened?

A gentleman who participated in a meme where gun enthusiasts point loaded handguns at their junk (safety off, finger on trigger) shot himself in the junk. This instantly made him a hero among his peers, as he diligently documented his trip to the hospital for junk repair.

Via Matthew Gault at Vice, who has been following this story all year:

On August 11, a member of the group "Loaded Guns Pointed at [B]enis" posted a video of himself pointing a loaded 1911 handgun at his junk. There's a brief pause before the gun discharges. The original video of the man shooting himself in the balls and subsequent thread has been deleted, but members of the group captured the video and aftermath and reuploaded it.

Image: cottonbro from Pexels