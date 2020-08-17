/ Andrea James / 5:27 am Mon Aug 17, 2020

Trump's Axios interview gets the Bad Lip Reading treatment

Bad Lip Reading took on the daunting task of making Trump's bizarre and combative Axios interview even weirder, but they succeeded. The scary part is that some of Trump's dubbed answers make more sense that his actual ones.

"Watch me go in circles, like I'm grooming your man beans."

Image: YouTube / Bad Lip Reading