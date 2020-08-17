Trump's Axios interview gets the Bad Lip Reading treatment

Bad Lip Reading took on the daunting task of making Trump's bizarre and combative Axios interview even weirder, but they succeeded. The scary part is that some of Trump's dubbed answers make more sense that his actual ones.
"Watch me go in circles, like I'm grooming your man beans."
"Jingle Bells, Batman Smells" is one of the most significant documented viral songs among English-speaking children. Because it was spread as an oral tradition for its first quarter-century, many variants emerged. Tom Scott quizzed 64,000 people on their recollected version of the song, with some surprising results.
• Search warrant executed by FBI at Calabasas home of YouTube star Jake Paul on Wednesday • Judge has sealed the search-warrant affidavit • No info on nature of FBI investigation, or individual served The Southern California home of YouTube star Jake Paul was raided today in a large FBI operation that included a SWAT […]
