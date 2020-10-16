This tube of 3M small hole repair spackle comes with a built-in putty knife and a sanding pad on the cap, making it much more convenient to fill nail holes and dents in walls. I bought one for my toolbox.
Easy repair for small holes in walls
useful stuff
