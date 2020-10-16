Oreo's short film 'Proud Parent'

Oreo Cookies and PFLAG are giving away rainbow Oreos to honor acts of allyship during LBGTQ+ awareness month.
Not that you need a cookie, but cookies are nice.
In an interview with Ellen Degeneres, NBA player Dwyane Wade discussed how he and his wife support and empower their teenaged child Zaya. [YouTube] READ THE REST
It is sad that any institution, especially such a revered sandwich shop as Langer's Deli, would behave so terribly. DailyDot: A famous Los Angeles sandwich shop, Langer's Deli, is facing calls for a boycott after the owner kicked out two women for kissing in his restaurant. The woman and her date who experienced aggressive discrimination… READ THE REST
Elly from Microcosm Publishing (previously) writes, "We decided to try something different this time, and put up a project to help fund and spread the word about all six of the books we're putting out this coming spring. They're all very different on the surface, but the thread that runs through them is exactly what… READ THE REST
