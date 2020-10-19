A year after coup, Evo Morales' party returns to power in Bolivia elections

In 2019, Bolivia's president Evo Morales was deposed in a coup after a disputed election. Yesterday, Morales' party returned to power in the first elections since. Morales was banned from running, but "handpicked" his own successor, Luis Arce.

Interim President Jeanine Áñez — an archrival of Morales — recognized that the socialist movement looked set to return to power in what looked to be a major jolt to South America's beleaguered left. "I congratulate the winners and I ask them to govern thinking in Bolivia and in our democracy," Áñez said on Twitter.

Notwithstanding the reasonable criticisms made of Morales, much effort was spent on the nightmarish idea that his deposition by the military and police reflected the democractic will of Bolivians. For example, here's Yascha Mounk, a contributing editor at The Atlantic:

No, Evo Morales' resignation is not a coup; it is one of the few big victories democracy has won in recent years.



Both leftist dictators, like Venezuela's Maduro, and far-right populists, like Hungary's Orbán, should be terrified by it.



Me @TheAtlantic.https://t.co/yWsIfXdBM4 — Yascha Mounk (@Yascha_Mounk) November 11, 2019

A claim perfectly euthanized at the ballot box—and by it.