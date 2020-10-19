This guy perfectly catches Trump's mannerisms, and is only slightly less nonsensical than Trump.
Best Trump impressionist discussed Weird Al's accordion
Jim Meskimen impersonates 20 celebs in 2 minutes in remarkable deepfake video
The deepfake technology in this video is far from flawless, but Jim Meskimen's voices and mannerisms more than make up for it. Watch him recite a poem of his own composition as John Malkovich, Colin Firth, Robert Deniro, Tommy Lee Jones, Nick Offerman, George Clooney, Christopher Walken, Anthony Hopkins, Dr. Phil, Nicholas Cage, Arnold Schwarzenegger,… READ THE REST
Celebrity voice impressionist switches actors in famous roles
Ross Marquand (Walking Dead) is also a great voice impressionist. Here he is impersonating actors delivering lines for movies they never appeared in: John C. Reilly in Taxi Driver, James Gandolfini in The Godfather, Jack Nicholson in Taken, Brad Pitt in Jaws, and so on. READ THE REST
One man reads "The Night Before Christmas" in the voice of 27 celebrities
From YouTube: "Master impressionist Jim Meskimen reads "The Night Before Christmas" as 27 different celebrities, including Robert De Niro, Anthony Hopkins, and Robin Williams." [via] READ THE REST
