Comedian mimics White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge to a tee (video)

Impressionist Mary Elizabeth Kelly is known for her montages in which she perfectly imitates many celebrities — including actress Jennifer Coolidge — all in the same sketch. But as a special treat, in the video below, Kelly focuses on Coolidge and just Coolidge, mimicking the hilarious comedian's lines from Legally Blonde, Best in Show, American Pie, A Cinderella Story, and more. If you need a Coolidge fix in between White Lotus episodes, here you go!
Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com