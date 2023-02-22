What's "tooth acting"? Comedian explains with perfect impressions of toothy actors (video)

A while back we posted about comedian Mary Elizabeth Kelly's spot-on impressions of celebrity "mouth actors" (think Jennifer Coolidge, Emma Stone, Luke Wilson, and Drew Barrymore). But in her latest video (below), she mimics "tooth actors" — those who emote with their teeth — and these toothy souls are grouped into three categories: actors who show their upper teeth, who lead with their bottom teeth, and those who let their whole set of choppers shine.

Front page thumbnail image: Mary Elizabeth Kelly (screengrab)