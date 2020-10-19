Drop-off ballot boxes are not always accessible to voters with physical disabilities

TikTok user Mackenzie Thursh, who has a rare form of dwarfism called spondyloepimetaphyseal dysplasia, shared her experience trying to drop off her ballot and vote in New Jersey:

Thrush has gotten some attention for her TikToks, where she points out both the ways her home is cleverly accessible … and the surprising ways the rest of the world is not so considerate or accommodating for people like her.

I share this, because I found it to be a surprising reminder. When I think about "physical accessibility," I definitely tend to equate it with mobility issues. But there's more to it than that (and certainly, that ballot dropbox doesn't look like it'd be accessible to someone using a wheelchair either). Accessibility issues may be a form of negligence, but that negligence can lead to voter suppression, even if it's not intentional.

Image: Paul Sableman / Flickr (CC 2.0)