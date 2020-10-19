This classic ABC News Australia segment from 1962 is always a kick: "Is there life on other planets?"
"I hope not. Because they'd be frozen to death."
A man returned to his home in Brisbane to find two carpet pythons, measuring 9.5 feet and 8.2 feet, falling through the kitchen ceiling. CNN reports that snake catcher Steven Brown, of Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation, removed them from the property. Received a call to Laceys Creek after customer found 2 very large… READ THE REST
Behold the new logo Australia shall henceforth use in its international branding efforts. It looks like coronavirus stock art and presumably cost taxpayers millions of dollars. It will directly replace the Australia Unlimited logo, which features two boomerangs forming the shape of Australia, and will primarily be used to represent the country during trade missions… READ THE REST
View this post on Instagram Our very first koala of the season has popped out of Mums pouch to say hello! 🐨 Keepers have decided to name her Ash! Ash is the first koala born at the park since the tragic Australian bushfires and is a sign of hope for the future of Australia's native… READ THE REST
