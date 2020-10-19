Meat company sells face mask that smells like bacon

Hormel, makers of such fine meat products at Spam and Dinty Moore stew, developed a COVID-19 face mask scented with bacon. The company reports it integrates "the latest bacon-smell technology" for ultimate bacon huffing. The Black Label Breathable Bacon Mask delivers an "irresistibly breathable, heavenly aroma that you can keep all to yourself."

The masks aren't for sale (yet) but you can enter to win one randomly. According to UPI, "Hormel said the company will donate one meal to Feeding America for every contest entry, up to 10,000."