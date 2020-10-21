Facebook dating launches in Europe, after long delay

• After a long delay, Facebook's dating service has launched in Europe, to rival Tindr and the like

Facebook said Wednesday in a company blog post that it is launching Facebook Dating in 32 European countries, after the launch was delayed over regulatory concerns.

From Reuters:

The social media company postponed the rollout of the service in Europe in February after Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), the main regulator in the European Union for a number of the world's biggest technology firms including Facebook, raised concerns about the launch. Facebook Dating announced the launch of the services in the United States in September last year. It is currently available in 20 other countries.

