If you're interested in making pixel art for games, websites, or just for fun, but don't know how to get started, this video has useful tips. The key takeaway: when designing characters use a 16×16 grid and frequently zoom out to see what it will actually look like. That last tip reminds me of something a designer who designed business cards told me about his process. He never zoomed in on a detail. He kept the card at 100% magnification in Adobe Illustrator at all times. That makes sense.
Pixel art tips for non-artists
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- art
Scorpions crawl on professional scorpion handler while filmed in black light
Nowness presents an art film starring a professional scorpion handlers and several of her venomous charges. As part of our new series of moving-image premieres, Nowness Experiments, we welcome French filmmaker and visual artist Marc Johnson to the screen. Inspired by a philosophical Chinese poem about a man dreaming of being a butterfly, Marc Johnson… READ THE REST
This artist made a cardboard Bernini fountain replica
James Grashow explains his philosophy behind setting his cardboard Bernini out in the elements to be washed away in this clip from a documentary on his work. Grashow ended up spending four years making the sculpture. Fun fact: Grashow also did a lot of cover art in his youth, like this lovely work for Jethro… READ THE REST
Maker figures out how to make crystal wings
After a lot of trial and error, Bobby Duke figured out how to mold and polish wings that shimmer like crystal. Watch as he adds them to the sculpture he made previously: Image: YouTube / Bobby Duke Arts READ THE REST
The KODAK PrintaCase Printer is a fun way to make your iPhone as unique as you
Mid October is too early for us to start in on holiday shopping suggestions. Oh, you'll get 'em all soon enough, trust us…but with more than two months before Santa rolls into town, we're not gonna hard sell you about the holidays. However…if your shopping list may eventually include an artsy teen who's obsessed with… READ THE REST
FlipNetik are mesmerizing desk toys with a strange power all their own
Fidget toys are made for relieving anxiety and stress, but there's a very ephemeral quality to finding fidget toys that actually do the job. Many are just clutter on your desk or can even be just kind of annoying. But the best ones slip into your hand almost unconsciously, providing a very soothing tactility and… READ THE REST
These Apple accessories will go great with that new iPhone 12 — and they're all on sale
With the announcement of the iPhone 12 just a few days ago, everybody is assessing their smartphone needs and making the big decision about upgrading. While the smartphone may be at the heart of these latest tech questions, it's probably also a good time to give your entire Apple device collection a once over and… READ THE REST