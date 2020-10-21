Pixel art tips for non-artists

If you're interested in making pixel art for games, websites, or just for fun, but don't know how to get started, this video has useful tips. The key takeaway: when designing characters use a 16×16 grid and frequently zoom out to see what it will actually look like. That last tip reminds me of something a designer who designed business cards told me about his process. He never zoomed in on a detail. He kept the card at 100% magnification in Adobe Illustrator at all times. That makes sense.