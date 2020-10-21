Pixel art tips for non-artists

Mark Frauenfelder

If you're interested in making pixel art for games, websites, or just for fun, but don't know how to get started, this video has useful tips. The key takeaway: when designing characters use a 16×16 grid and frequently zoom out to see what it will actually look like. That last tip reminds me of something a designer who designed business cards told me about his process. He never zoomed in on a detail. He kept the card at 100% magnification in Adobe Illustrator at all times. That makes sense.