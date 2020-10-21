Stephen King on writing

I've never been a reader of Stephen King's fiction, but many years ago, a friend gave me a copy of his book, On Writing. I loved it. It made a significant impact on the quality of my work and my approach to it.

Over the years, I've collect used copies of On Writing to give out to friends who express interest in the scribbler's arts.

Here are several videos of King sharing some of his stories and tips about writing.

By the way, I have my own collection of "sucks-less" writing tips. Here's a piece I did on Better Humans last year sharing some of them.

Image: YouTube