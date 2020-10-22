Fun and ridiculous Ghostbusters sneakers from Reebok

Reebok is releasing this fun and cartoony Ghostbusters "Ghost Smashers" sneaker design on Halloween. There's also another style in the collaboration called the "Classic Leather" but it's not nearly as ridiculous. From Hypebeast:

[The Ghost Smasher design] takes Reebok's Alien Stomper silhouette — which was originally made for the Alien films — and turns it into a mid-top sneaker. From there, a "White/True Grey 8/Scarlet" colorway has been added to the leather uppers, with accessories, props, and motifs also dressing the pair.

Most notably among all the add-ons is the "Pump" branded green component on the heel, which is attached to the shoe by gray arms and green and blue wires. The Reebok logo on the mid-panel section is crossed out in a hazardous tape style, while the iconic Ghostbusters logo has been added onto the padded tongue. Reebok has even given the shoes a pre-worn finish that's most notable on the midsole and outsole, and rounds out the vintage look with exposed foam coming out of the top of the tongue.