Aside from a viable COVID-19 vaccine made free to everyone, this is exactly the news that 2020 needs! Following on from the recent Jurassic Park-themed teaser, Hulu put out a full trailer for the forthcoming return of Animaniacs.
Official Animaniacs trailer
Dog trapped in 30-foot hole lured out with beef jerky (he's safe now!)
There's a 7-mile (11-kilometer) trail in North Carolina named "Sinkhole Trail" for a large sinkhole situated along a ridge there. A group of mountain bikers on that trail recently noticed a dog trapped 30 feet (9 meters) down in that sinkhole. The bikers cleverly used some beef jerky and some straps to lift the trapped… READ THE REST
Dog lost on South Carolina highway found 600 miles away in Miami
Belle the dog jumped out of a car window on a South Carolina highway, to the horror of humans involved. Belle was found two weeks later, about 600 miles (966 kilometers) away in Miami, Florida, says the owner's son. READ THE REST
9-year-old girl given big "Hamilton" surprise in Zoom, thanks to John Krasinski and friends
ICYMI, Actor John Krasinski has a new web show made up entirely of positive news stories aptly called, Some Good News. It's resonating with folks, its first episode came out a week ago and already has 13M views. Episode 2 dropped Sunday and included a big surprise for Aubrey, a 9-year-old girl who missed out… READ THE REST
