Lahaina's Banyan tree grows new leaves

In a sign the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources calls "positive," the 150-year-old, block-spanning tree is sporting clusters of new leaves. After the terrible wildfire killed dozens of residents, and left many still missing, the survival of the historic Banyan tree was noted as possible after arborists surveyed the damage. The tree has been well cared for since.

Over 2200 buildings were destroyed by the fire, most of them homes. The costs to rebuild are estimated to top $5.5 billion. The State is still not done counting lives lost.

