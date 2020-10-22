Designer Matt Stevens likes to render his favorite films as if they were old books: "Not a best of list, just movies I love. These illustrations are available in a self-published book for sale here. Individual prints can be purchased here." [via @doctorow]
What if good movies were old books
- books
- design
