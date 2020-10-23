Senate panel to grill Facebook, Twitter CEOs on 'anti-conservative bias' because they blocked Hunter Biden laptop disinfo stories

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said Friday that Twitter and Facebook's CEOs will testify before the panel on November 17. The panel is demanding to know why both platforms decided to block stories that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. Those stories, dear reader, are ginned up Russian disinformation to improve the odds of Donald Trump winning on November 3.
The Judiciary committee voted on Thursday to subpoena the two CEOs, reports Reuters:
The executives will testify on allegations of anti-conservative bias, the committee said. The companies have come under heavy criticism from conservatives over their decision to flag two New York Post stories as spreading disinformation.
The CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc will also testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on Oct. 28 about a key law protecting internet companies.
Republican President Donald Trump and many Republican lawmakers have continued to criticize tech companies for allegedly stifling conservative voices. Both hearings are aimed at discussing the issue.