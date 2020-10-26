Eat in silence as a sub for meditating

In this NY Times article — "Shh. It's Breakfast Time." — Hillary Richard demystifies the ancient practice of eating in silence.

"The concept for silent breakfast is simple enough: Focus on your food, quietly, and deal with whatever thoughts come up."

As someone who wakes up and immediately heads to her to-do list, I forced myself to adopt this habit of sitting somewhere alone with my coffee in the mornings and sipping silently. It really helps to slow down my brain so that I don't feel overwhelmed when I sit down at my desk to work.

More from NY Times:

When I first encountered silent breakfast, in 2019, it was easier for many of us to avoid ourselves by running through our own lives. In 2020, with nowhere to go and much less to do, I refocused on silent breakfasts. I made a date with myself every morning and guarded my time against the inevitable digital intrusions. I worked on being my own company, on treating myself like I'd treat a guest, on asking myself questions. I focused on what was in front of me, which allowed me to face each tumultuous day with a stronger sense of calmness and acceptance, relatively speaking. I started to crave my quiet reconfiguration every morning.

To quote Vietnamese monk Thich Nhat Hanh, "Drink your tea slowly and reverently, as if it is the axis on which the world earth revolves — slowly, evenly, without rushing toward the future."

Also, in case you hit a paywall, here is a link to the same article on another website.