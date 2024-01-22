Breakfast Sando showdown: Sausage, Egg and Cheese biscuits compared

The Take Out rates the best fast food breakfast biscuits. Breakfast sandwiches have to be my favorite fast-food item.

Breakfast sandwiches are one of my favorite comfort foods. When I wake up in the morning feeling depressed, sad, or just without the willingness to get out of bed, one of the first places my mind goes is, "Well, you can have an egg sandwich." I've stopped letting myself have them as I can pretty much track my weight alongside periods where I allow myself to eat that early in the day. Instead, I've started making breakfast sandwiches at home for my dinner. Whole wheat English muffins, Beyond Meat sausage patties, egg, and cheese are the way for me now.

From the very first bite—hell, from the very first whiff—you know what you're getting with a McDonald's sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit. It has that signature "Golden Arches" scent: grease, salt, and manufactured flavor. And while consistency is key for a company serving millions of customers per day, it can lower the common denominator of the products. On the positive side, McDonald's offers a lot of breakfast for your buck. That huge pile of folded egg dominates the flavor profile, overpowering a wafer-thin sausage patty. The egg itself isn't all that great, but it's hard to beat up on this sandwich too much because, come on, it's McDonald's. Even if it isn't mind-blowing, it's accessible, familiar, and cheap. I have no beef with this biscuit, despite its bottom-tier ranking. The Take Out

McDonald's is my favorite sandwich, but biscuits, in general, suck. The McMuffin/English muffin is the way to go. Local to me is Egg Slut, who make amazing bacon-loaded breakfast sandwiches with a sriracha ketchup sauce that kicks ass.