Breakfast: rating dishes from around the world

It's the most important meal of the day. Us decadent Americans have our pancakes and eggs, Germany has twenty different kinds of bread, France has cigarettes and depression- but which country has truly mastered the art of starting your day off right? If only there were some way to objectively determine this. Enter Kevin, a Dutch chef who has made it his mission to cook and rate every stereotypical breakfast from around the world.

Don't worry, he didn't go easy on his own native cuisine.

If your own country is represented here, it's surprisingly interesting to see this guy react to what's seen as its emblematic breakfast. Fair warning, though- you might start craving breakfast for dinner.

Previously: Breakfast Sando showdown: Sausage, Egg and Cheese biscuits compared