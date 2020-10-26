News about Covid-19 should be illegal, tweets Trump

We have made tremendous progress with the China Virus, but the Fake News refuses to talk about it this close to the Election. COVID, COVID, COVID is being used by them, in total coordination, in order to change our great early election numbers.Should be an election law violation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2020

"We have made tremendous progress with the China Virus, but the Fake News refuses to talk about it this close to the Election," says the man who had power to stop the spread of the virus but did nothing, resulting in the deaths of 225 thousand people. "COVID, COVID, COVID is being used by them, in total coordination, in order to change our great early election numbers. Should be an election law violation!" I smell fear.