"We have made tremendous progress with the China Virus, but the Fake News refuses to talk about it this close to the Election," says the man who had power to stop the spread of the virus but did nothing, resulting in the deaths of 225 thousand people. "COVID, COVID, COVID is being used by them, in total coordination, in order to change our great early election numbers. Should be an election law violation!" I smell fear.
News about Covid-19 should be illegal, tweets Trump
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- covidcovidcovid
This laptop cooling pad can save your computer and your legs
Back when you used to split time between home and the office, it really wasn't usually a big deal. But now that you spend hour after hour tapping away at that one laptop all day and all night long, you should probably start paying attention to just how freakin' hot that thing is getting. In… READ THE REST
Memrise has a unique take on teaching you a foreign language
When you decide to sign on to learning a new language, you're not doing it so you can learn how to conjugate verbs in Spanish. You're learning it so if you go to Mexico or run into a Spanish speaker, you'll be able to converse and understand what's happening around. Dull classroom recitations and boring… READ THE REST
Get the calming and pain-relieving benefits of CBD with these gummies
With the CBD market emerging into a health and wellness juggernaut over the past few years, it's easy to think you can just grab a bag of gummies off a store shelf and you're good to go. However, how do you know what's in that CBD product you're buying? There are currently no over-the-counter CBD… READ THE REST