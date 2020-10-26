Sassy Justice with Fred Sassy: a terrific deepfake satire show

The deepfakes of Trump, Julie Andrews, Michael Caine, Jared Kushner, Mark Zuckerberg, and Al Gore in this satire program are really good. (It's probably produced by the South Park guys.)
Fred Sassy is an American Consumer Advocate and reporter for the Cheyenne news at 9, a local TV station in Cheyenne, Wyoming. On his weekly show, Sassy Justice, Fred goes to battle for the common man in his hometown. This week, he's uncovering the dangers behind manipulated videos that are increasingly popping up on the internet.
