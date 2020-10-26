U.S. appeals court rejects Trump's WeChat ban, for now

A U.S. appeals court today rejected a demand by the Justice Department to allow Trump to immediately prohibit Apple and Google from offering WeChat for download in their respective app stores. The popular app is owned by Tencent, in China.

From reporting by David Shepardson at Reuters:

The three-judge panel for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals said in a brief order the government had not demonstrated it would "suffer an imminent, irreparable injury during the pendency of this appeal, which is being expedited." On Friday, a U.S. judge in San Francisco rejected a Justice Department request to reverse her decision preventing the WeChat ban sought by the U.S. Commerce Department in response to a lawsuit filed by WeChat users.

The appeals court says the case will be placed on its January 2021 calendar.

