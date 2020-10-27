Is there a secret energy weapon causing headaches, nausea, and other ailments among American diplomats and spies?

We've posted before about the possible "sonic attacks" on the US embassy in Cuba that left American and Canadian diplomats with neurological problems. Spies have reported similar phenomena in Moscow hotel rooms and elsewhere around the world. In GQ, Julia Ioffe dives into "The Mystery of the Immaculate Concussion" suffered by CIA operative Marc Polymeropoulos. From GQ:

Struggling to regain control over his body, Polymeropoulos couldn't have imagined that this incident would upend his life. It would end a promising career that had just catapulted him into the ranks of senior CIA leadership, and threw him into the middle of a growing international mystery that has puzzled diplomats and scientists, and raised concerns on Capitol Hill. In the months ahead, he would come to realize that it wasn't a spoiled sandwich that had mowed him down. Rather, it was his macabre initiation into a growing club of dozens of American diplomats, spies, and government employees posted abroad who were suffering in much the same way he was—targets of what some experts and doctors now believe were attacks perpetrated by unknown assailants wielding novel directed energy weapons. Though many of these apparent attacks have been publicized, including those that took place in Cuba and China, others have not been revealed until now, including at least three incidents that officials from the CIA and Capitol Hill say targeted American citizens on American soil […]

