NXIVM sex cult leader jailed for 120 years

Keith Raniere, founder of NXIVM, is off to jail for 120 years. The sex cult guru sexually abused his followers while posing as a marketing genius and exploiting everyone within reach to the hilt. Pilar Melendez at The Daily Beast:

The sentencing marks the end of a years-long battle between Raniere, known as "Vanguard," and scores of former members who allege NXIVM was a criminal enterprise in which Raniere had sex with underage girls, forced women he impregnated to have abortions, and made "slaves" illegally monitor his enemies. Last June, Raniere was convicted of seven offenses—including wire fraud conspiracy, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy—for manipulating his followers for his own sexual gratification under the guise of NXIVM's mission.