Spanish road has exciting obstacle for unwary motorists

A new road in Spain has a bizarre, dangerous notch in it, complete with a sharply-angled kerb that guarantees total destruction to any vehicle that strikes it at speed. The assumption seems to be that a landowner refused to sell and could not yet be compelled to, and the inertia and incompetence of local government bureacracy means they neither waited to build the road nor routed it eight feet to the left. Just roll out the blacktop, slap some lines on the road to taper the lanes, and hope for the best!