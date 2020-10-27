A new road in Spain has a bizarre, dangerous notch in it, complete with a sharply-angled kerb that guarantees total destruction to any vehicle that strikes it at speed. The assumption seems to be that a landowner refused to sell and could not yet be compelled to, and the inertia and incompetence of local government bureacracy means they neither waited to build the road nor routed it eight feet to the left. Just roll out the blacktop, slap some lines on the road to taper the lanes, and hope for the best!
Spanish road has exciting obstacle for unwary motorists
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- mistakes
Why American public transport is so bad
This video explainer from Vox looks into why most Americans have to drive everywhere to get anything done. It's a grim history, but a grimmer future as environmental catastrophe threatens. This sealed the country's fate as a car culture, and today we're seeing the results. In most cities, it's extremely difficult to get around without… READ THE REST
Couple filmed "invading home" to challenge man staying there
This footage shows a woman and her husband arguing with a man over his being in an "empty" house next to their own. The man, according to the video upload, is renting the house through AirBNB. But the woman and her husband think they know better, and try to justify why they barged in to… READ THE REST
New York Post's own reporters denounce its Hunter Biden story
Last week, The New York Post posted an expose of what it claimed were contents of Hunter Biden's laptop, supposedly abandoned at a Delaware repair shop. It "revealed" access-trading to his father, Joe Biden—with more sensational October surprises to come. But the "hard drive" came courtesy of Steve Bannon, recently bailed on fraud charges, and… READ THE REST
This portable Apple Watch wireless charger makes sure you have power on the go
Ask most Apple Watch users about their biggest beef with the most popular wearable in tech today and many will likely answer with the same beef had by many users of wirelessly charged devices. It just isn't so simple making sure your wireless charger is lined up properly with your device to get a steady,… READ THE REST
For under $40, you can learn all about Python, machine learning and artificial intelligence
This week in thinking machines news, a Harvard professor and his students have now raised $14 million to create artificial intelligence so smart that even hackers can't crack it. Meanwhile, reports from the White House suggest the federal government is close to issuing their directives on how agencies should regulate AI going forward. And if… READ THE REST
This laptop cooling pad can save your computer and your legs
Back when you used to split time between home and the office, it really wasn't usually a big deal. But now that you spend hour after hour tapping away at that one laptop all day and all night long, you should probably start paying attention to just how freakin' hot that thing is getting. In… READ THE REST