Convert 2 AC outlets to 6

Mark Frauenfelder

I bought the earlier version of this AC outlet adapter a few years ago for the kitchen so I could plug in my espresso machine, a coffee grinder, the microwave, a USB charging hub, a milk frother, and a Wifi hotspot. This newer model is designed to make more space for AC adapters. I ordered it for another room in the house that's short on outlets.