Australia bans Japanese hentai

Loosely defined, hentai is Japanese cartoon porn, but whatever it is, Australia is having none of it.

From Vice:

Australian authorities are reportedly cracking down on the importation of hentai from Japan, signalling the latest measures in the nation's increasingly hardline stance on the sexually explicit comics.

Japanese adult retailer J-List—which specialises in the sale of sex toys, anime, cosplay, figurines and manga—posted a statement to their website earlier this month claiming that Australia's Border Force (ABF) and customs had started blocking all their adult products from entering the country.

This includes pornographic hentai, Japanese porn videos, sexually suggestive figurines of anime characters, onaholes—that is, an artificial vaginas designed for masturbation—and any other product marked with a "+18" symbol. As a result, J-List has been advised to stop shipping to the country.